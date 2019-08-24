TULSA - Cole Dugger has a calm demeanor but his competitive side was on display Thursday night.
“A scrimmage feels like practice. I feel more like myself when the lights come on,” said Owasso senior quarterback.
Dugger admittedly felt a little off during the scrimmage sessions against Bentonville (Arkansas) and Westmoore during the Union Gridiron Preview at Union Tuttle Stadium. But when the Rams lined up for their mini-game against Edmond Santa Fe, Dugger and the Rams found their rhythm.
Dugger was 4-for-4 passing for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his three series of action as Owasso rolled to a 35-0 win.
“I thought, in the scrimmage portion, (Dugger) showed some nerves,” said Rams coach Bill Blankenship. “But against Santa Fe, he looked sharp.”
Dugger, a move-in from Collinsville last winter, and the Rams came out firing on both sides of the ball. Owasso needed just seven offensive plays to take a 21-0 lead.
Running back Isaiah Jacobs ripped off a 27-yard run up the middle on the first play of the game. Dugger then dropped back and found sophomore Kelan Carney in single coverage down the middle for a 38-yard touchdown.
Santa Fe’s first offensive play ended in a turnover when Rams senior safety Dawson Adams intercepted a pass that was deflected by cornerback Omarr Barker. Taking over at the Santa Fe 46, Jacobs finished a five-play drive, which included two Mario Kirby receptions for a total of 24 yards, when he plowed over multiple Wolves defenders for a 9-yard scoring run.
After a Santa Fe three-and-out, Owasso took over at its own 30. Dugger dropped back on the first play and found Carney over the middle. Carney sprinted down toward the sideline then, aided by a key block from Payton Lusk, was able to turn up field and run the rest of the way to the endzone.
In the latter stretches of the first quarter, Owasso pinned Santa Fe at its own 6 to start a drive. The Wolves got a first down, but a Cole Creekmore sack and Jaden Love’s tackle behind the line of scrimmage put Edmond Santa Fe in a 3rd-and-19 from the Wolves’ 12.
Junior linebacker Brendan Dye then came up with the Rams second turnover when he picked off a pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
“The offense and defense played off each other,” Blankenship said of Owasso’s explosive first quarter. “That’s how momentum can shape of a game. If a couple of those plays don’t happen, who knows how the game plays out. If (Edmond Santa Fe) keeps their dobber up, then maybe it’s a different game.”
Owasso even got a score from its reserves in the second quarter when Kellen Pokaski found freshman Cole Adams for a 22-yard touchdown. Adams toe-tapped along the back of the endzone to haul in the pass.
It was a productive night for the Adams’ brothers, one with an interception and the other with a touchdown. But which one had the better game?
“Considering he’s a freshman, I’d have to say it was him,” smiled Dawson in assessing little brother’s performance. “He’s a freak.”
Senior kicker Will Felts had a successful night on special teams. Felts was a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.
Winning margin aside, Blankenship said he was pleased with the effort and execution in the Rams’ lone dress rehearsal for the 2019 season.
“I’m not concerned with the scoreboard,” he said. “I just want us to play sharp and get us ready for the first go-round. We did a good job of that, especially early on.”
Owasso opens the season Friday when it travels to Bentonville West for the regular season opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wolverine Stadium.