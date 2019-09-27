The nondistrict portion of Owasso’s football schedule could not have gone better.
Three games in, the Rams have three wins and a No. 1 ranking to show for it.
Owasso had a few anxious moments in the opener in Arkansas before pulling away against Bentonville West. Over the next two weeks, Owasso rolled past Fayetteville and defending state champion Broken Arrow, a couple of teams that beat the Rams a year ago, by a combined score of 93-38.
Owasso’s win over BA thrusted them into the No. 1 ranking and made them the favorites in Class 6AI going into Friday’s District 6AI-2 opener against Union. The Rams sit atop Oklahoma’s largest classification during the regular season for the first time in recent memory and gave them a seat in the latest USA Today Top 25 national poll.
The accolades are nice, but there is just one important detail Rams coach Bill Blankenship believes fans are failing to acknowledge.
“You can’t put anymore into what the previous rankings were as to what they are today,” Blankenship said. “What you want is to be ranked there at the end of the season.”
Blankenship has plenty of experience handling the pressures that come with the top billing, which he regularly dealt with during his time at Union.
Blankenship likened the No. 1 ranking to winning the lottery.
“Do you want to rich for a day? Do you want to rich for a week? Do you want to be rich for a year?,” Blankenship said. “You have to operate differently if you want to be king for a year than if you want to be king for a day. (Maintaining the No. 1 spot) is a whole lot harder because it’s everything against our nature to keep fighting once you get to the top.”
Those top-ranked Rams (1-0) host No. 3 Union (1-2) in what expects to be a packed Owasso Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s game begins a seven-game district schedule for Owasso, which had last week off.
Going into district play, the Rams have struck an offensive balance that has kept opposing defenses on their heels. Senior quarterback Cole Dugger has thrown for 816 yards, 8 TDs and no interceptions in his first three starts in an Owasso uniform. Senior running back Isaiah Jacobs has rushed for 423 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per carry.
Despite averaging 46 points and 499 yards per outing, Blankenship said the Ram offense has not yet hit its stride.
“I see how much better we can be,” said the Owasso coach. “We still haven’t come close to having our best game.”
Defensively, Owasso has allowed 24 points per game but pressure may be the biggest difference in this unit from a season ago. The Rams have a combined nine sacks and forced eight turnovers through the first three games.
“I like where we are at defensively, for sure,” Blankenship said.
Special teams have been Owasso’s biggest area of concern in the young season. The Rams had blocked kicks return for touchdowns in both the Bentonville West and Broken Arrow games.