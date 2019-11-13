Bill Blankenship anticipated Norman could be one of the best teams on the west side before the season. When his team drew the Tigers in the Class 6AI quarterfinals, the Owasso coach was a little surprised.
“I’m not sure it’s the easiest 1-4 matchup, but we’re proud to be playing in it,” Blankenship said. “Glad we’re playing it at home.”
The top-ranked Rams, armed with their first unbeaten regular season in 33 years and the fourth ever 10-0 start, will host No. 9 Norman (7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Owasso Stadium.
It marks the second straight first-round matchup for the two schools. The Rams held off Norman, 31-28, in last year’s quarterfinal round.
“I thought we were really fortunate to escape them a year ago,” Blankenship said. “They are incredibly talented.”
Norman got off to a 6-1 start and a No. 2 ranking in the Tulsa World poll, just behind the Rams, but suffered losses to Jenks and District 6AI-1 champion Edmond Santa Fe over the final three weeks of the season.
The Tigers have been buoyed by an offense that has averaged 40 points per game. Senior quarterback and OU football/baseball commit Cade Horton has thrown for more than 2,900 yards and 24 touchdowns. Horton has also rushed for more than 1,000 yards and accounted for 15 additional scores on the ground.
“He’s really talented,” Blankenship said in his evaluation of the Norman signal caller. “He can run. He’s got a whole bunch of yards passing and running. He will do some scrambling. It’s not much on designed runs, but he hurts you with his speed. He’s really just a stud athlete.”
Horton will face an Owasso defense that has, for the most part, been pretty stout throughout the season. The Rams have allowed just 12.9 points per game and gave up just four touchdown passes during the regular season. In last week’s regular season finale, Owasso also held Putnam City North to 56 rushing yards on 29 attempts, an improvement after the Rams struggled at times stopping the run against Mustang and Moore.
Offensively, Owasso has continued to hum along with incredible consistency throughout the regular season. The Rams have averaged 470 total yards and 43 points per game.
Quarterback Cole Dugger has made the transition from Collinsville to 6AI football look easy. Dugger has completed 125 of 206 passes for 2,456 yards and 33 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior stands two touchdown passes away from tying the single-season school record.
Dugger’s array of weapons in the passing game has expanded as the season has progressed. Along with the production of veterans like Mario Kirby, Payton Lusk, Kelan Carney and Trey Goins, sophomore Ronnie Thomas Jr. and freshman phenom Cole Adams have burst onto the season to give Owasso additional options.
The Ram running game has continued to produce despite being without Isaiah Jacobs for all but one series over the final six games. Sophomore Derrick Overstreet has led the ground attack with 375 rushing yards, including 6.4 yards per carry. Junior Hagen Hood and sophomore Trey Brown have combined for 355 yards on the ground.
Blankenship said the evolution of his team throughout the season has been important in reaching the postseason with an unblemished record.
“I think that’s what you want to see,” the Ram coach said. “Are we looking for the same old guys to make plays or have we increased the number of playmakers we can go to? It’s good to see some of those younger guys step up.”
Friday begins Owasso’s quest for a second gold ball in three seasons. The Rams have had both the honor and challenge of being the No. 1-ranked team since knocking off Broken Arrow way back in Week 3. Blankenship said his Rams have, for the most part, handled that target well and seem to be primed for another run at a championship as the postseason begins.
“There were maybe a couple of weeks where I wasn’t sure where we were going to handle it well, but this team has kept the hammer down and becoming better,” Blankenship said. “Our players have really embraced being the best team they can be. It’s easy to say, but hard to come to work and do every day. We’ve shown a focus and commitment to get better. I think we’re playing at pretty high level.”