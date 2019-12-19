Bill Blankenship reminded his seniors on Thursday night the impact they had made on Owasso football over the past three years.
“Their entire life, until their sophomore year, had only two schools win championships,” said the Rams head coach, referring to the Jenks-Union stranglehold over Oklahoma’s largest classification which Owasso broke with their 2017 state championship and then repeated the task earlier this month for a second gold ball in three seasons. “You’re looking at a great legacy.”
Blankenship delivered those remarks during Owasso’s annual football banquet (see PHOTO gallery) which was held inside the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center.
The night was a celebration for the newest Class 6AI state champions, a title-winning season that featured the program’s first-ever unbeaten season at 13-0. Position coaches recognized players and managers while head trainer Zach McGinty honored student trainers. All of the coaches wives were also recognized on stage.
Senior outside linebacker/safety Dawson Adams was named this year’s Jon Kolb Award winner. Adams, was among those Rams who handed out senior wills.
Defensive end Haydon Grant was responsible for carrying out the pick ax before every game. Grant bestowed that honor to junior linebacker Brenden Dye.
Adams handed out the team spiritual leader honor to junior running back/kicker Hagen Hood. Adams also dispersed the leader of the defensive backs to junior safety Gage Laney and the Ram Stick, symbolizing a team leader, to junior linebacker Emaud Triplett.
Senior quarterback Kellen Pokoski handed down the Jock Strap award, given to the team jokester, to junior defensive back Braxton Bickham.