When Owasso traveled west last week, the Rams were greeted by cold, wet and all-round miserable weather in Mustang. A noticeable north wind combined with low 40s temperatures and a light, but steady rain.
In short, for the first time all season the elements felt like playoff football weather.
“We went as far as to dumping balls into water before we threw passes (in practice),” senior receiver Payton Lusk said in describing how the Rams prepared for the conditions throughout the week in practice. “We prepared well for it.”
Class 6AI’s top-ranked team, which had not been tested late into the second half in several weeks, was also greeted with a postseason-worthy foe as Mustang trailed by just seven going into the fourth quarter before Owasso pulled away for a 24-10 win. The Rams (8-0 overall, 5-0 in District 6AI-2) could be in for a similar test when they host No. 10 Moore (5-3, 4-1) Friday.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Owasso Stadium as the Rams look to clinch their first district championship since 2012 and just the sixth ever for the program.
Led by a highly-productive offense, the Lions sit alone in second place in the district with a loss to Union as their only blemish in district play. Owasso may be looking for a measure of revenge against the Lions, who defeated the Rams 43-31 last year in Moore. Quarterback Daniel Hishaw accounted for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Lions.
“They’re an outstanding team with a great quarterback,” said Owasso coach Bill Blankenship. “We’ve got to play real well.”
Through the first seven games of the season, Moore had averaged 495 total yards of offense, including nearly 300 on the ground.
Owasso’s defense will again be tested a week after surrendering 223 rushing yards to Mustang.
“The only number that matters is the scoreboard,” said Rams defensive coordinator Bobby Klinck. “In this day and age, we don’t even have a goal for yardage. We just want to win the game.”