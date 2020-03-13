Brianna Maddux led Owasso girls golf in both of its two opening meets of the season this week.
Maddux finished in a tie for fourth Wednesday with a round of 84 at Ponca City. In Monday’s season-opening meet, Maddux carded an 87 in the Edmond North Invitational, which was held at Oak Tree Country Club.
In the Ponca City meet, Owasso finished fourth overall with a score of 387. Maddux was followed by teammates Macie Jamison (98), Sadie McDonald (102), MacKenzie Fields (103) and Jessica Moorman (110).
Owasso finished eighth out of 15 teams in Edmond meet with an overall tally of 396. Also competing for the Rams were Fields (96), McDonald (101), Moorman (112) and Jamison (114).
The Rams will return to action Monday, March 30 at the Bixby Invitational.