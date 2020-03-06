As much as any sport, golf requires repetition in order to find success.
Oklahoma is also in the midst of one of its wettest winters on record, which has greatly reduced practice time for a number of spring sports, particularly those that require clubs and spikes and a trip to the links.
See the dilemma for the Owasso girls golf team?
Like most high schools in the state, the Rams are not blessed with an indoor facility to hone their skills. Instead they are at the mercy of Mother Nature, which has made playing rounds with any regularity virtually impossible.
Instead, Owasso coach Ron Ramos has summoned his team to FlyingTee Golf in Jenks, one of the few places his team can get in a few swings around the Tulsa metro area, on more than one occasion.
“Even if you’re hitting them off a mat, that’s better than sitting inside,” Ramos said.
The Rams may not have had much preseason preparation but that won’t keep the start of the 2020 season from creeping up. Owasso will open up Monday at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.
Owasso will have a few experienced golfers back in the mix.
Sophomore Brianna Maddux, the team’s second-lowest scorer a season ago, will step into the No. 1 bag after the graduation of state medalist Madison Foster. Maddux finished her freshman campaign with one of her best rounds of the season, a 79 in the second round at state at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
“She could shoot in the low 80s or high 70s last year as a freshman,” Ramos said. “I expect her to be a little lower than that this year.”
Behind Maddux is fellow sophomore MacKenzie Fields, who competed at state along with senior Sadie McDonald. Macie Jamison, another sophomore, was another varsity regular a season ago.
Senior Victoria Rooney and a quartet of freshmen, Gabrielle Armstrong, Jaylie Davis, Lindsey Felts and Jessica Moorman, round out the roster.
Ramos said all nine Rams will get the opportunity to compete in every varsity tournament, either as part of Owasso’s designated squad, or as an individual.
Owasso will host its home invitational on April 6 at the Owasso Golf and Athletic Club. Regionals will take place on April 28 at the Ponca City Country Club with the state meet returning The Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow, the same courses Owasso won its back-to-back state titles in 2016-17.
Championship thoughts may be a little overly ambitious at this juncture, but Ramos does believe his Rams will be competitive.
“Right now, I think they’ll be up and down,” Ramos said. “I think they’ll have some tournaments where they shoot pretty well. We’ll probably finish in the middle of the pack in most tournaments.”
The key for Owasso to transform itself into a possible contender 6A is no secret.
“It’s just getting consistent and trying to get our scores down. Right now, it’s hard to focus,” Ramos said. “We’ve just got to get the confidence right now. I don’t think we have a lot of confidence right now. But they haven’t had a lot of chances to play.”