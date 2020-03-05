Last season, the Owasso boys golf team surprised some around Oklahoma when they roared to a state championship despite not having a senior on their roster.
The Rams’ title win at Rose Creek Golf Club in Edmond was one of the few disruptions to the Edmond North dynasty. The Huskies have won 13 of the past 15 Class 6A state crowns.
Owasso is the only other title holder in the time frame with two.
With everybody returning this season for the Rams, head coach Corey Burd had a challenge for his squad when they met up in the fall.
“I told them this is the year of validation,” Burd said. “There’s lot of people that said we weren’t the best team. We shouldn’t have won it…So I said if you do not want people to discount last year’s state championship, we need to come back. We need to validate. We need to come back. We need to compete. We need to be right there. We need to maybe even win it so people can say that wasn’t a fluke.”
Among those returning is No. 1 bag Ben Stoller. The sophomore had six top-10 finishes last season, the final one at state, and ended last spring with the team’s lowest tournament average score.
“He’s grown so much over the last two years,” Burd said of Stoller. “He’s had some swing changes and had to do some things he couldn’t continue to do to perform at the level he wants to perform at. He obviously plans on playing college golf and maybe beyond that.”
Seniors Brett Wilcoxen and Tyler Rhodes are back as well. Wilcoxen, a Northeastern State signee, carded the most rounds under par a season ago and won the Norman North Invitational. Rhodes, who will play golf at Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee, captured individual medalist honors at regionals.
Burd said the tandem can overcome some the distractions that can occur for golfers in their senior year.
“When you’re a senior, you’re thinking about college and other things,” Burd said. “When you’re a sophomore or freshman, you’re just thinking I’m getting up and playing golf today. As a senior, you are thinking a lot about the next level. It’ll be interesting to see if they get distracted. I don’t think this group will. A couple of them are already playing college golf so they won’t have that pressure on them.”
Braden Lang returns after finishing last season as the No. 4 bag. The junior shot a team-best 73 in Owasso’s victory a year ago on a soggy South Lakes Golf Course in Jenks.
Seniors Antonio Gilestra and Logan Cottrell also return for the Rams. Gilestra will look to build on his season-low of 79 in the final round at state, a score that was vital in helping Owasso claim the title.
With the addition of five freshmen, the Rams will be able to field a full junior varsity squad, a luxury they were not afforded last year. Burd estimated he’ll have 24-25 players in the program from seventh grade through seniors, a number he hopes will continue to rise and eventually build competition at the varsity level.
“That’s what we’ve had in my seven years here,” Burd said. “You’ve always had to look in your rearview mirror and say ‘oh somebody’s playing well and going to take my spot.’ I think that’s an important life lesson for kids to know. You can’t get comfortable and lazy. You’ve got to try to improve in all areas of your life.”
The varsity squad opens the season Friday and Saturday in the Twisted 54 in Longview, Texas. The unique format begins with 36 holes on Friday at Wood Hollow Golf Course and concludes with 18 holes Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Other schedule highlights include two home meets for the Rams, the Owasso Invitational on April 4 followed by the return of the 6A East Regional on May 4. This year’s state tournament will return to the east side as Broken Arrow’s Forest Ridge Golf Club will hold the event.