Thursday is the first day current Owasso football season ticket holders can reclaim their spot to watch the Rams in 2019. Tickets are open to the public on Friday at the Owasso Athletic Office.
It will mark the 30th consecutive year Mary Poplin will be on hand with her “Big Board” to help Owasso fans reserve their seats. It’s also a chance for Poplin and many long-time residents to reconnect.
Poplin retired from Owasso Public Schools in 2016 after 35 years of service in the district. She’s a member of the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
“People ask me ‘why do you still do that?,’” said Poplin, who also relies on current Owasso Athletic Office Financial Secretary Lori Snodgrass to help complete the task. “I tell them I’ve met a lot of people I never would have met. I may only see them once a year. But if we have time, we’ll catch up and chat about what’s going on. It’s been fun. Otherwise, I wouldn’t do it.”
Poplin has seen several changes in the process through the years.
She first sold reserve tickets when games were played at Ator Field. Poplin recalled when the growth and popularity of Ram football had exceeded the limits of the facility.
“At Ator, as the years went by and teams were getting better and better, we had years where we have over a 100 names on a waiting list,” she said. “When we played the bigger games against the better schools, we had people standing two or three rows deep all around the railing.”
Moving to Owasso Stadium in the mid-1990s helped to relieve the congestion. But demand has continued to rise and, with two additional sections, Poplin and Snodgrass are responsible for helping filling requests for the 1,442 reserved seats.
The Rams five-game home slate will first open up to current ticketholders from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The public will get their opportunity at tickets from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.
Season ticket packages include the Wellness Center Ram Room Season Tickets, which includes a catered dinner from Trail’s End BBQ for two before each home game, along with a pair of Ram Room season passes for $120 each.
Another season ticket package option includes a pair of passes in the reserved section for $60 each.
Both options include the chance to purchase one reserved parking space in the coveted West lots for $50.
The final season ticket package, the Raising Cane’s Touchdown Club Lawn Chair Seating, includes a season pass to sit along the north endzone at Owasso Stadium for $60. Ticket holders do not need to bring their own chairs. These spots are extremely limited.
Season ticket sales will take also be on sale from 5 p.m. through the conclusion of Meet the Rams on Friday, Aug. 16. Other sale times include from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and 24 as well as from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 22, 27 and 29.
Owasso opens its home schedule on Friday, Sept. 6, against Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Rams also will entertain Union (Sept. 27), Norman North (Oct. 11), Moore (Nov. 1) and Putnam City North (Nov. 8).
During the season, reserved and general admission tickets will be sold from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays prior to home games. Ticket booths for all home games will open at 5 p.m. at Owasso Stadium.
Single-game reserved tickets are $15. General admission tickets for adults are $7. Students are $5.
All advance ticket sales can be purchased in person at the OHS Athletic Office or online through GoFan.com.