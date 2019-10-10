Dusty Duncan’s athletic career at Owasso could be summed up in one word. Winner.
The 1987 graduate was a key cog in igniting the Rams baseball dynasty as he helped OHS to its first state championship under Larry Turner. Duncan also was a starter in the secondary during Owasso’s memorable 1986 season.
Duncan can also add one more accomplishment to the list, an Owasso Athletic Hall of Famer.
Duncan joins Clark Ogilvie, Dusty Duncan, Liz (Eisterhold) Barber, Jaylen Lowe, Levi Molini, Steve Parker and Morgan Toben in the 2019 class. The seven members will be introduced during Friday’s homecoming game against Norman North followed by the Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday evening.
As a centerfielder, Duncan earned Tulsa World All-Metro accolades during his junior season after posting a .506 batting average with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, 42 RBI and 43 runs scored. As a senior, Duncan collected a .468 average with 42 RBI, 12 doubles and seven homers.
Duncan showed off his speed with 14 triples over a two-year span.
Duncan and the Rams edged out Choctaw, 2-1, in the 1987 Class 5A state championship game. The title was Owasso’s third in program history at the time and first in 12 years. It was the first team state championship in any sport for OHS in nine years.
Duncan earned All-Metro and Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State honors following his senior season. Duncan also became the first Ram chosen to play in the Oklahoma/California All-Star game.
Duncan went on to play baseball at Northeastern State University.
On the gridiron, Duncan’s final season with Owasso ended with a program-best 11-1 record. That mark remained the standard until two years ago. He was part of a stingy Ram defense that shutout five opponents and allowed just 77 points all season.