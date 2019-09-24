When Owasso hosts Union this week at Owasso Stadium, the Rams will be looking put a halt to a six-game regular season losing skid to their district rivals.
The last time Owasso topped Union in the regular season, Jaylen Lowe was a senior at the controls of the Ram offense. Lowe accounted for 363 yards and four touchdowns that night in 2012 at Union-Tuttle Stadium, capped by a 1-yard run in the final moments that catapulted Owasso to a 38-35 upset of the then No. 1-ranked Redskins.
Later that year on the basketball court, Lowe averaged nearly 20 points per game and helped the Rams to the Class 6A state semifinals, a squad that is still remembered as one of the best Ram teams in recent memory.
Lowe earned Tulsa World Metro Player of the Year in basketball in 2013. The dynamic 6-foot dual athlete has the rare distinction of being named All-Metro first team in both football and basketball in the same school year.
“Jaylen was a phenomenal athlete in two sports,” said former Ram football coach Bill Patterson. “He’s probably the most competitive kid I coached…In my 39 years as a coach, he’s one of those guys I think people came and bought a ticket just to watch him play.”
Regarded as one of the best dual-sport athletes ever to dawn a cardinal and white uniform, Lowe will be inducted into the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class. Lowe will join Liz (Eistenhold) Barber, Dusty Duncan, Levi Molini, Clark Ogilvie, Steve Parker and Morgan Toben. The HOF inductees will be introduced during the Friday, Oct. 11, homecoming game against Norman North. A ceremony will be held inside the OHS Wellness Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.
While Lowe’s induction comes as no surprise to Ram fans, he was excited to get the news.
“I was very happy about getting voted in,” said Lowe, who earned All-State honors in both basketball and football. “I’ve lived in Owasso my whole life. It’s a huge honor.”
In football, Lowe did it all for the Rams as he spent time at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner in his three seasons on varsity. His name lingers near the top of several school record categories. As a sophomore, Lowe came in at quarterback against Norman in the 2010 playoffs. Lowe proceeded to tie the school record with six touchdown passes in a wild five-overtime 51-44 victory.
“He filled so many roles for us,” Patterson said. “Quite honestly, wherever he was at, he was the best at that position.”
In basketball, Lowe’s playing making ability at point guard helped Owasso to a program-best 23-4 record during the 2012-13 season, a campaign highlighted by the first state tournament appearance in eight years.
“If it was basketball or football, he would do whatever it took to get what you needed,” said former Owasso basketball coach Mark Vancuren, who will introduce Lowe at the HOF ceremony. “He had no consideration for his own well-being. He was always flying all over the field or diving for basketballs.”
Lowe played both sports in college at various times before finishing up last season at Langston University where he earned All-American honors at quarterback. Lowe, who currently lives in Owasso and hopes for an opportunity to play professionally, said has always appreciated his days as a Ram.
“I’d thank all my teammates and coaches,” Lowe said. “I wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame if it wasn’t for them. It wasn’t just me.”