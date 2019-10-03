Levi Molini was pleased to get a call from his friend and Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame committee member, Steve Mowery. But the nature of the phone conversation was a bit surprising for the former Rams standout golfer.
“He called and wanted to let me know I had been chosen,” Molini recalled of the moment the 1999 graduate learned he had been selected to the Owasso HOF. “I was extremely humbled and, honestly, I was a little bit surprised just because of the nature of so many great athletes that came out of Owasso.”
Molini will join Clark Ogilvie, Dusty Duncan, Liz (Eisterhold) Barber, Jaylen Lowe, Steve Parker and Morgan Toben in the 2019 class. The seven members will be introduced during the Friday, Oct. 11 homecoming game against Norman North followed by the induction ceremony Saturday, Oct. 12.
Molini finished his OHS career as a three-time state qualifier, highlighted by his top-10 finish at the state meet in 1998. As a senior, Molini was a key member of Owasso’s state runner-up squad, which is believed to be the first Ram boys’ golf team to place at state.
“It was an unprecedented run that we had made,” said Molini, who occupied Owasso’s No. 1 bag for 2 ½ seasons. “We had really good team camaraderie. We had tons of fun.”
Molini is estimated to have 12 top-10 finishes during his OHS career.
Former Owasso coach Chris Risenhoover will introduce Molini during the Hall of Fame ceremony. Along with Risenhoover, Molini credited volunteer assistant coach Randy Baskins with the impact he made on those Ram teams.
“Nobody knows how much time and effort and passion he put into that year,” Molini said. “The things he did to spice up the competition, he was a true blessing to us.”
Following his time with the Rams, Molini was a four-year varsity member at Northeastern State University. Molini had a stellar career with the RiverHawks and was the first ever NCAA All-American in NSU history.
He earned seven top-5 finishes and placed in the top 10 in 14 tournaments. Molini’s play helped NSU to four consecutive NCAA tournaments, which began with the program’s first ever appearance. Molini earned medalist honors at the 2001 Charles Coody West Texas Intercollegiate, the same year he was named the John Grubbs Memorial Scholarship Recipient.
Molini was inducted into the NSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
He and his wife, Laurel, moved back to Owasso in 2006. Molini has been a AAA Insurance agent near German Corner since 2008. The couple has three children, Layney, Leighton and Lexi.
Molini still aims to stay sharp on the links as the four-time club champion at The Patriot Golf Club.