Steve Parker’s professional path may not have been what he would have predicated 35 years ago.
But that path has led the former two-sport standout and current Ram head track and field coach into the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
Parker will join Clark Ogilvie, Dusty Duncan, Liz (Eisterhold) Barber, Jaylen Lowe, Levi Molini and Morgan Toben in the 2019 class. The seven members will be introduced during the Friday, Oct. 11
homecoming game against Norman North followed by the induction ceremony Saturday, Oct. 12.
“I’m honored to be there,” Parker said. “You think ‘how deserving am I?’ I take it with great pride and humility that this town that I grew up says you’re worthy of this honor.”
Parker, a 1986 OHS graduate, was a three-year letterman in football where he earned All-District, All-Metro and honorable mention All-State honors from the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Coaches Association as a guard and defensive lineman for the Rams.
In track, Parker was a three-time regional champion in the discus and two time-regional title holder in the shot put. Twice he swept the throwing events at the Metro Conference meet. Parker was part of Owasso’s Class 4A state runner-up team in 1984 and later was bestowed with the honor of OHS Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.
Parker attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University on a football scholarship and later finished up his college years at Northeastern State. With family already in the Owasso school system, Parker thought he would return to his alma mater to begin his teaching career.
“God had a different plan,” Parker said.
That plan entailed five years teaching in Tulsa Public Schools. Parker admitted he struggled in the different environment.
“I didn’t know anybody else. And I had good kids, but it wasn’t Owasso kids,” Parker recalled.
A job teaching sixth grade physical education at Owasso finally opened up in 1995 and Parker jumped at the opportunity. While his time at TPS was trying, Parker admitted, in hindsight, the experience proved to be beneficial.
“Looking back 29 years later, it was the best thing that ever happened,” Parker said. “You learn how to teach other kids. You learn from a different perspective.”
Former Owasso athletic director John Scott hired Parker on as a junior high football and track coach. Parker joined the high school track program in 1998 and took over for the program in 2000. A year later he joined Ron Smith’s football staff.
Parker coached running backs, offensive line and tight ends, each of which presented their own challenges.
“I got out of my comfort zone, but it made me a better coach,” Parker said.
Parker coached at the varsity level in both sports through 2012. The next two seasons Parker coached freshman football stepping away to focus on the track and cross country programs.
Parker said his decision to give up football, the sport that was his first love, surprised some people around him including his wife, Kim.
“She knew one of these days I would pick one,” Parker said. “She just thought I would pick that sport.”
Under Parker’s leadership, Ram track has grown from a two-coach operation to a program that has produced 21 state champions. Cross country has four All-State runners since he joined the staff in 2015. Last year, both cross country teams finished second at state and the girls track team finished in the top five in 6A.
“Talented kids make great coaches,” Parker said. “And we’ve had a lot of great kids come through here.”