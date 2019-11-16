Owasso will make the short drive across Tulsa for its Class 6AI state semifinal contest.
The No. 1 Rams (11-0) will take on No. 5 Broken Arrow (9-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks. No. 8 Moore (6-5) and No. 6 Jenks (7-4) are scheduled to meet Friday at Edmond North High School in the other semifinal matchup.
The two semifinal winners advance to the state championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Owasso rolled to a 52-14 win over Norman in its first round game while Broken Arrow edged out No. 3 Union, 35-31. The Rams and Tigers are the two highest-rated teams remaining in 6AI, according to the Tulsa World poll, after a first round that saw three of the lower-seeded teams advance.
The semifinal matchup adds another chapter to an intriguing rivalry between the Rams and Broken Arrow.
Owasso has held the No. 1 ranking since Week 3 after the Rams knocked off then top-ranked Broken Arrow, 42-19, on the Tigers’ home turf. Last season, BA topped Owasso twice, the latter a 10-7 nailbiter in the semifinals at the University of Tulsa.
Broken Arrow leads the all-time series between the two schools, 28-13.