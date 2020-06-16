The Owasso Board of Education approved on Monday night the hiring of Melissa Zumwalt as the next assistant athletic director.
Zumwalt spent the past 12 years in an administrative role in an early childhood program and the last three years as Owasso Varsity POM coach. She replaces former Ram football coach Bill Patterson, who retired after 42 years in education.
Zumwalt graduated high school from Union. She later received degrees from Kilgore (Texas) College and Northeastern State University.
“Coach Patterson set the bar high and we appreciate his many years of service in education,” Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield wrote in an email Tuesday morning confirming Zumwalt’s hiring. “I am thrilled for Melissa to be joining the administrative side of the athletic department. I feel that her administrative background, super-organized approach, her ability to communicate effectively and her team-first attitude will help take the department to new heights.”
While at Kilgore, Zumwalt was a member of the World Famous Kilgore Rangerettes. Zumwalt began her educational career at Union Public Schools as an elementary teacher and Union Varsity Highstepper coach.
Zumwalt is married to Rusty and is the mother of two children, Karson, 16, and Campbell, 12.