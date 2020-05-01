Owasso great Aaron “Slick” Colvin was recently recognized for his time playing for the state’s legendary football program.
Colvin was named to the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2010 all-decade team, according to OU Insider from 247sports.com. Colvin, who played for OU from 2010-13, was one of two safeties named to the squad. He twice earned All-Big 12 first team honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award during his senior year.
Colvin finished his OU sixth all-time with 28 career pass breakups, including 15 in in 2012, tied for fifth-most by a Sooner in a season. Colvin tallied 15 career interceptions, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
Following his time in Norman, Colvin was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.