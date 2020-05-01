Owasso football

Aaron Colvin, a 2010 Owasso graduate, was listed on OU's all-decade football team, which was produced by OU Insider by 247sports.com.

Owasso great Aaron “Slick” Colvin was recently recognized for his time playing for the state’s legendary football program.

Colvin was named to the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2010 all-decade team, according to OU Insider from 247sports.com. Colvin, who played for OU from 2010-13, was one of two safeties named to the squad. He twice earned All-Big 12 first team honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award during his senior year.

Colvin finished his OU sixth all-time with 28 career pass breakups, including 15 in in 2012, tied for fifth-most by a Sooner in a season. Colvin tallied 15 career interceptions, three fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 15 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Following his time in Norman, Colvin was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.