Macy Neph made good on a promise to Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield she first made more than six years ago.
An OHS senior at the time, Neph, formerly Macy Mullinax, served as an aide in the athletic office. Before she received her diploma in 2014, the then Owasso Varsity Pom participant told Duffield she would one day come back and lead the program.
“I think he kind of laughed at me at the time,” Neph recalled.
Neph’s dream was realized on Thursday when she was given the reins of the Owasso Varisty Pom program. Neph will take over for Melissa Zumwalt, who was recently hired as the school’s assistant athletic director. Neph was an assistant coach under Zumwalt last season.
“I was kind of shocked that they would trust me after one year,” Neph said. “I’m so excited to take over the program. I think I have a new perspective to bring.”
Following her Ram high school career, Neph obtained her bachelors degree from Oklahoma State in speech pathology. Neph then returned to Owasso prior to last year, this time as a teacher. She was a paraprofessional at Morrow Elementary. Neph will remain at Morrow this year as a resource lab teacher for special education students from kindergarten through second grade.
Macy said she is excited for the opportunity and believes the knowledge she has accumulated as Zumwalt’s understudy will prove to be invaluable.
“I have learned so much,” Neph said. “She has around 20 years of coaching experience. Even if you’re just there for one practice, you learn so much. I couldn’t have picked a more perfect person to be under for my first year of coaching.”
Along with her professional changes, she recently married former Owasso football and baseball standout Gabe Neph.