Two members of Owasso’s state championship football team are up for All-World player of the year awards.
Senior quarterback Cole Dugger is a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year while junior linebacker Emaud Triplett made the cut as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year honor. Both Dugger and Triplett are among the 10 total finalists who are invited to the third annual All World Awards dinner on June 25, when the winners will be announced.
Dugger and Triplett were each first team All-State selections by the Tulsa World while senior cornerback Duece Mayberry was a first team choice by The Oklahoman.
At 6-foot-1, 180, Dugger completed 182-of-286 passes for 3,350 yards and a school-record 42 touchdowns with only two interceptions and led the Rams to a 13-0 record and a Class 6AI state title. He threw for four TDs in each of Owasso's four wins in November. In three playoff games, Dugger was 57-of-80 for 894 yards and nine touchdowns. He connected on a season-high five TDs passes against Southmoore. Dugger’s top playoff performance was against Broken Arrow in the semifinals when he was 20-of-25 for 368 yards and four TDs, plus rushed for another touchdown. Dugger finished his final two high school seasons with a combined record of 25-1 as a starting QB in his last two seasons, which included a state semifinal run with Collinsville in 2018.
Along with Dugger, the other four finalists for offensive player of the year included Metro Christian quarterback Asher Link, Edison running back Sevion Morrison, Lincoln Christian quarterback Chase Ricke and Regent Prep receiver Jack Wright.
Triplett, the 5-11, 210-pound inside backer, led the Rams' defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks. Triplett had 18 tackles each against Mustang and Moore. In the regular season against Broken Arrow, he had 15 tackles and a 65-yard interception return. Triplett also had 15 tackles with three for losses in the opener against Bentonville (Arkansas) West and had two sacks in both games against Broken Arrow. Triplett filled in at running back after injuries depleted that position in the playoffs and had 23 carries for 110 yards, including the Rams' second and last TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the 6AI state final.
Other finalist for defensive player of the year included Metro Christian linebacker Price Allman, Sapulpa linebacker Marcus Esparza, Lincoln Christian linebacker Connor Johnson and Bixby defensive back Brennan Presley.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Mayberry, a University of Kansas signee, tallied 27 tackles and eight pass breakups. Mayberry, who had limited opportunities due to his ability to shutdown opposing receivers, had one interception in 2019, which came in the district title clinching win over Moore.
Mayberry and Rejoice Christian senior running back Nate Anderson were second team All-State choices by the World. Dugger and Owasso senior defensive end Haydon Grant earned second team recognition by The Oklahoman.
Owasso had several named honorable mention All-State by the World including Grant, linebacker/safety Dawson Adams, linebacker Brenden Dye, offensive lineman Dillon Gilbert, tight end Mario Kirby and wide receiver Payton Lusk.
Honorable mention selections for Collinsville included cornerback Eli Benham, offensive lineman Isaac House, linebacker Peyton Russell, safety Jeran Seabolt and defensive end Gage Tacker. Quarterback Riley Walker was an honorable mention choice for Rejoice Christian.
Grant, Mayberry and Anderson also were named to the All-World first team, along with Dugger and Triplett. Owasso’s Kirby and House of Collinsville garnered second team recognition.
Honorable mention selections for the Rams included Adams, Dye, Gilbert, defensive end Andre King and Lusk. Collinsville’s honorable mention choices included quarterback/defensive back Kolten Allphin, Benham, running back Brayden Gilkey, Russell, Seabolt and Tacker. Receiver Gage Barham, linebacker Zach Hair and Walker were honorable mention selections for Rejoice.