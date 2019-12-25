Both Owasso basketball team will travel west over the weekend for the second annual Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic.
Constructed with the idea of competing with the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa, the Mustang tournament fields seek to include some of the top teams in the state, regardless of classification.
The boys field includes three teams ranked in the top 10, based on last week’s coaches poll. Two of those teams will meet in the first round as Midwest City, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, takes on Minco, No. 4 in 2A.
Owasso, 0-2 on the season, will take on Westmoore (3-4) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest. The Rams will face either Midwest City or Minco on Friday. In the opposite bracket, 5A No. 3 Carl Albert will take on tournament host Mustang. Catoosa squares off against Putnam City in the other first-round contest.
The girls bracket features five teams ranked in the top 10. Owasso (2-3) will see one of them when the Rams take on Newcastle, No. 3 in 4A, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Owasso will take on either Verdigris, ranked No. 8 in 4A, or Mustang in the second round.
The other side of the bracket features 6A’s top-ranked team Edmond North against Bixby and Piedmont, No. 1 in 5A, against Midwest City, No. 9 in 6A.
Rejoice set for Florida: The Rejoice Christian Schools basketball teams will voyage to the Magic Kingdom over the holiday break as part of the KSA Events Holiday Basketball tournaments in Orlando, Florida.
The top-ranked Eagle boys will face Wade Christian (Florida) at 10:30 a.m. CST in Friday’s first round while the Rejoice girls are set to take on Robbinsville (North Carolina) at noon. The tournament continues Saturday and Monday.