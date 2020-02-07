A year ago last week Cole Dugger attended his first day of classes at Owasso.
The past 365 days have been quite memorable for the senior quarterback, who earned high acclaim after he guided the Rams to their first unbeaten season in school history. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Dugger signed to play football for Lindenwood (Missouri) University.
“It was a pretty good life decision,” said Dugger, a move-in from Collinsville, who sent in his official paperwork from home after Owasso cancelled school. “It’s been a roller coaster of things I thought would never happen. But I’m really glad God answered my prayers and led me in the right way.”
Dugger threw for 3,350 yards and a school record 42 touchdowns last season. The All-World offensive player of the year finalist guided a Ram offense that averaged more than 41 points per game and helped Owasso to a 13-0 record and the Class 6AI state championship.
“The way we dominated,” Dugger said in reflecting on the 2019 campaign. “I never would have thought that would have happened.”
The Lions began contacting Dugger at the beginning of 2020. He took his visit to the St. Charles, Missouri, campus on Jan. 17.
“It just really felt like home,” said Dugger, who also had offers from Southern Arkansas, Fort Hays State (Kansas) and Adams State (Colorado). “It reminded me a lot of Owasso. I liked the coaches. It felt like family.”
Listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Dugger earned numerous postseason accolades for his play at Owasso, including All-State recognition by the World, but did not attract the level of attention from college coaches some believed he would.
“Being undersized, you get overlooked a lot. But I just kept grinding and it worked out,” Dugger said. “I looked at my numbers and looked at my film and (being undersized is) the only reason I could come up with why I wasn’t being recruited like other people were… (The recruiting process was) definitely an experience I’ll remember for life.”