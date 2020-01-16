Owasso’s Corey Burd was again recognized as one of Oklahoma’s best.
The Rams golf coach was recently named the 2018-19 Oklahoma Boys Golf Coach of the Year by the NFHS Coaches Association. Burd guided Owasso to the Class 6A state championship last spring, the program’s second title in the last five seasons, despite not having a senior on the varsity roster.
In his six seasons at the helm, Burd, also the PGA Director of Golf at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, has led the Rams to five consecutive regional champions and his teams have never finished lower than third at the state tournament.
“Corey Burd does an incredible job as our boys’ golf coach,” said Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield. “He is a role model that leads young men in a first-class way. We are proud of all that he does, but it is particularly special for him to be recognized by the NFHS as the state of Oklahoma's Boys Golf Coach of the Year.”