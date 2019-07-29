Owasso graduate and linebacker KeJuan Hay has decided to stay in Oklahoma.
The former Ram standout, who previously had signed with Pittsburg (Kansas) State, will instead attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Hay announced his decision Monday morning on his Twitter page.
Hay wrote, “After a long talk with my mom and coaches I will be decommitting from Pitt State and betting on myself by attending NEO!!! I feel like this would be the best decision for me and my family in order for me to get where I want to go #JUCOPRODUCT.”
Occupying Owasso’s MIKE position, Hay missed half of his senior season due to a lower leg injury. In the six games he did play, Hay still racked up 54 tackles and three sacks.
Hay was selected for and played in the Oklahoma Coaches All-State game in Bixby on Friday.