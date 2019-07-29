Owasso Football

Former Owasso linebacker KeJuan Hay announced on Monday morning he will play football at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. Hay had previously signed with Pitt State. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

Owasso graduate and linebacker KeJuan Hay has decided to stay in Oklahoma.

The former Ram standout, who previously had signed with Pittsburg (Kansas) State, will instead attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Hay announced his decision Monday morning on his Twitter page.

Hay wrote, “After a long talk with my mom and coaches I will be decommitting from Pitt State and betting on myself by attending NEO!!! I feel like this would be the best decision for me and my family in order for me to get where I want to go #JUCOPRODUCT.”

Occupying Owasso’s MIKE position, Hay missed half of his senior season due to a lower leg injury. In the six games he did play, Hay still racked up 54 tackles and three sacks.

Hay was selected for and played in the Oklahoma Coaches All-State game in Bixby on Friday.

