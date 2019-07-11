Owasso alum and recent Northeastern State golfer Lexi Armon continues to rake in the academic honors.
On Monday, Armon was named as a WGCA All-American Scholar. It marked the fourth time Armon has received the honor as she became just the third member of the RiverHawk program to earn such a distinction.
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.
Last month, Armon was selected as a second team Google Cloud Academic All-America status from the College Sports Information Directors of America. Armon carried a 4.0 grade average as she earned all-District VII and MIAA academic honors as well.