Two members of Owasso’s Class 6AI state championship team will join a pair from Collinsville in the upcoming Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game.
Rams tight end Mario Kirby was chosen on offense while safety/linebacker Dawson Adams was tabbed for the honor on defense. Adams will be joined on the defensive side of the ball by Collinsville linebacker Payton Russell. Cardinals coach Kevin Jones was named as an assistant for the East squad.
The East-West game is scheduled for July 31 at a yet to be determined location in the Tulsa metro area.
Kirby led Owasso in receiving yards (620), receiving touchdowns (11) and yards per reception (24.8). The 6-foot-1, 240-pound matchup nightmare also had three touchdowns on the ground.
Like Kirby, Adams finished his career as a three-year starter and two-time state champion. As one of the leaders of the Ram defense, Adams racked up 80 tackles last season, the third-highest total for Owasso.
The 6-0, 205-pound Russell led the Collinsville defense with 90 tackles and five sacks. Jones guided the Cardinals to a second-place finish in District 5A-4 and an 8-3 record despite dealing with a rash of injuries.
All-Star squads released
The OCA also announced its All-Star teams by class. Adams, Kirby and Russell were among seven local players who were bestowed with the honor.
Owasso quarterback Cole Dugger joined Kirby on the 6A offensive unit. Collinsville offensive lineman Isaac House and defensive end Gage Tacker got the nod for 5A while Rejoice Christian quarterback Riley Walker and running back Nate Anderson were named to the top offensive squad in Class A.