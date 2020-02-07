Mario Kirby was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses during Owasso’s run to the Class 6AI state championship. The Ram senior tight end/h-back will next look to wreak havoc on the MIAA.
Kirby signed to play at Pittsburg (Kansas) State on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
“It feels good to be done with recruiting,” Kirby said.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Kirby led Ram receivers in yards (620) and touchdowns (11) on just 25 catches. He also had three touchdowns on the ground during Owasso’s unbeaten season.
Kirby chose Pitt State over Houston Baptist. Kirby also had walk-on offers from OU, OSU and Iowa State.
“I had a better relationship with the coaches (at Pitt State),” Kirby said.
Kirby was one of five Owasso seniors that inked with colleges on National Signing Day, which began last Wednesday. Cornerback Omarr Barker (NEO), offensive lineman Allen Carey (Ottawa, Kansas), quarterback Cole Dugger (Lindenwood, Missouri) and safety Tristan Profit (Missouri Western) also signed letters of intent. Haydon Grant (Tulsa), Isaiah Jacobs (Maryland), Payton Lusk (Missouri State) and Duece Mayberry (Kansas) made their college choices official during the early signing period in December.