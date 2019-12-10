Nate Wohlgemuth and Paige Knight of Owasso have been recognized among the premiere senior baseball and softball players in the state, respectively.
Wohlgemuth was named a Ferguson Jenkins Outstanding Student-Athlete Award winner while Knight was honored as a Michele Smith Outstanding Student-Athlete Award. Both awards, which were announced Tuesday, will be presented by the Warren Spahn Committee as part of the festivities honoring the winner of the Warren Spahn Award which recognizes Major League Baseball’s top left-handed pitcher.
The awards will be presented as part of the Warren Spahn Award Gala on Jan. 31 at The Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City.
Chuck Shirley, chair of the Warren Spahn Award Committee, said winners are chosen for more than just their athletic achievements.
"To win the Michele Smith and Ferguson Jenkins Awards is to join a list of some of the very best to play high school softball and baseball in our state," Shirley said in a news release. "These student-athletes represent excellence on the diamond, but also show the character and leadership necessary to be good teammates and students."
Other Ferguson Jenkins winners included Daxton Fulton of Mustang, Cade Horton of Norman, Jace Bohrofen of Westmoore and Dominic Johnson of Edmond Santa Fe. Other Michelle Smith winners included Purcell’s Katelyn Carwile, Savannah Evans of Broken Arrow, Mikayla Smith of Southmoore and McKenzie Wagoner of Newcastle High School.
The baseball winners include Newcastle softball coach Mike Crossley and Edmond Santa Fe baseball coach Ryan Phillips will also be honored. Hosted by Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, the gala will honor Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals as the 2019 Warren Spahn Award winner.