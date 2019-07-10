Just because he was away from football did not mean Owasso junior Trey Goins took it easy during the newly-mandated dead week.
Instead, Goins used the break from the gridiron as an opportunity to compete with his Impulse Lacrosse club team in Indianapolis. Goins said there are some striking similarities between being an offensive midfielder in lacrosse and a receiver for the Rams.
“It’s got all the physicality of football,” Goins said. “And you run a lot so it gets my stamina up.”
Goins and his football teammates continued passing league Monday night when it was Owasso Stadium that hosted Broken Arrow, Jenks and Union in 7-on-7.
At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds Goins is an imposing target at receiver and already has an impressive varsity resume despite just one season under his belt. As a sophomore, Goins led all Ram pass catchers with 625 receiving yards, six touchdowns and an 18.4 yards-per-catch.
Goins production was buoyed by a fast start. In his first varsity game, Goins caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs, in the season opener against Bentonville West. A week later, he hauled in three catches for 132 yards, including 73-yard touchdown, when Owasso traveled to Fayetteville.
He’s part of a more experienced receiving corps returning for the Rams in 2019, along with Mario Kirby, Kelan Carney and Payton Lusk. Goins, Carney and Lusk each saw significant varsity time for the first time a season ago.
Goins said one of the most valuable lessons he learned last year was being more physical to get off the line of scrimmage. He credited Ram corners Duece Mayberry and Omarr Barker with helping him develop.
“We’ve had an extra year of going against guys like Duece and Omarr,” Goins said. “Going against them every day gets everyone better. They’re both D-I caliber guys. It helps everyone out.”
Goins also enlisted the help of former Ram receivers like Dylan Chinn in order to improve his route-running skills.
A quarterback through his freshman year, Goins said his prior experience under center helped his transition to becoming a pass catcher.
“It helped because I know how a quarterback reads things,” he said. “If I’m open on a play and the quarterback doesn’t throw the ball to me, I know why. On some plays, I’m not the first read.”
Goins and the Rams are in the final week their 7-on-7 season.
Owasso travels to Arkansas to compete in the annual Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Showcase Friday and Saturday. The Rams pool includes Bixby, Derby (Kansas), Fort Smith-Northside, Gibson Southern (Indiana), Lincoln Christian, Ozark (Arkansas), Springdale (Arkansas) and Stillwater. Bracket play will take place Saturday.
Following the Arkansas trip, the Rams conclude passing league July 15 at Broken Arrow.