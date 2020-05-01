Owasso’s Kassidy Collins, Gracie Pate and Sydney Sherman were each named to the Class 6A All-State girls soccer east team. The three Rams are scheduled to play in the all-state games June 11 at Bishop Kelley, a date that could be moved to later in the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collins, a defender, was a four-year varsity starter. She is a three-time All-District and Defensive Player of the Year. Collins also is a three-time Player of the Year with eight career goals and four total assists. In the classroom, she is a four-time Academic All-Conference choice.
Pate, a forward, finished with 23 career goals and 15 career assists. She is a two-time Golden Boot winner, All-District selection and Offensive Player of the Year. A four-year varsity letterwinner, Pate has been a four-time Academic All-Conference selection.
Sherman, the Ram goalkeeper, tallied 19 career shutouts and 159 saves. She was an All-District selection and a four-time Academic All-Conference.
Kolby Bauer and Tate Farley were selected as All-State participants in the boys soccer game.
Bauer, who will continue his playing career at John Brown University in Arkansas, tallied 15 goals and 25 assists during his time with the Rams. Farley, an Oral Roberts signee, compiled 15 assists and 10 goals during his stint in Owasso.