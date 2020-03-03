BIXBY – Lauren Hoefer admitted to being nervous just prior to making her varsity debut on Tuesday night.
“Being a freshman, it’s very nerve-wracking playing in a stadium this big for the first time,” Hoefer said. “I just have to calm my nerves. Just focus on the game and not what’s around me. Eyes on the ball and the goal.”
The Owasso freshman forward certainly had no trouble finding the goal. Hoefer tied a school record with four goals as she led the Rams to a 5-3 win over Bixby in the season opener at Lee Snider Field.
“It was fun,” Hoefer said. “It’s really fun to share those moments with my teammates.”
Hoefer equaled the mark set by Rachel Coen (2009), Cassidy Chappell (2011) and Bri McGowan (2016).
“That’s a good opening night,” said Owasso coach Sam Bowers with a grin. “She’s a big, strong kid and active.”
The victory also marked the 399th win of Bowers’ career. The Ram skipper can notch No. 400 on Friday when Owasso opens its home schedule against Union.
Hannah Shaw gave the host Spartans the lead with a goal in the 20th minute, but Bixby’s advantage was short-lived as Hoefer began to turn the momentum and scoreboard in the Rams’ favor.
Hoefer connected on her first goal two minutes later on a pass from Heidi Wiedmeier. Bixby looked like it would answer when Owasso was whistled for a foul inside the box, an infraction that gave Shaw a penalty kick. Shaw had successfully tucked a ball inside the left post earlier and tried the same strategy this time but Ram goalkeeper Sydney Sherman made a diving stop that kept the game tied and fired up her Owasso teammates.
Hoefer saved a ball destined to roll past the end line and instead kept possession alive for sophomore midfielder Olivia Kucharyski, who converted the opportunity into a goal from 15 yards out. Hoefer’s second goal came on a header in the final minute of the half as the Rams looked as though they would take a 3-1 lead into intermission.
Bixby had other plans, however. The Spartans drew a corner kick in the final seconds, which came off the foot of Madyson Swain. The Bixby senior quickly fired a ball in near the goal. Sherman got a tip on the ball followed by a deflection from an Owasso defender that ricocheted the ball into the net and cut the Ram lead to one goal in stunning fashion with three seconds left in the half.
“I thought we gave up a couple of cheap goals,” Bowers said. “We should have cleared the ball there before the half. But after about the first 15 minutes, I thought we pretty well controlled the game. “
Abi Trenary helped the Spartans build off of the momentum from the late goal when she scored on an assist from Andra Mohler in the 51st minute as the game was suddenly tied at 3-3.
That’s when Hoefer went to work again with her final two goals which proved to be the difference.
Her first varsity hat trick came in the 61st minute when, from near the Owasso sideline, she booted a ball in from 20 yards out on Amilia Sinor's second assist on the night. Hoefer’s fourth and final goal came four minutes later when she zipped a ball past The Spartan goalie with a Bixby defender on her hip.
Owasso’s five-goal performance may have been all the more unexpected considering Bowers and his coaching staff switched up the Rams’ base formation from a 4-3-3 to 4-4-2 just a day prior to the season opener. The diamond alignment in the middle allowed Owasso more help in the midfield, a question mark going into the season, and gave Hoefer and Kucharyski more freedom up top.
“We weren’t having very good possession,” Bowers said. “We were just kicking and hoping. Putting this in allows us to be more possession based.”
Owasso 1, Bixby 0 (boys): Senior forward Keith Peterson’s goal in the 54th minute proved to be the difference in the Rams notching a win in the season opener.
The Rams and Bixby were locked in scoreless game neither squad strung together consistent scoring opportunities until Peterson’s goal near the midway mark in the second half.
Senior midfielder Colby Bauer took the corner kick and sent a ball into the box. The ball was deflected but lingered before Peterson gathered the rebound and converted a shot from 10 yards out.
“I saw it come out,” Peterson said. “I saw it. I just hit it the first time. It was my first instinct.”
Owasso outshot Bixby, 19-7, in a game where each team took just one corner kick.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game but we put in the work,” said Rams coach Josh Bushyhead. “We battled. We faced a little bit of adversity. And we bent without breaking.”