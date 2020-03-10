For the third time in as many games on the young soccer season, the Owasso boys needed some second half heroics.
Keith Peterson had delivered go-ahead goals in last week’s Ram wins over Bixby and Union. Fellow senior Nathan Treptow came off the bench to provide the spark on Tuesday against Booker T. Washington.
Treptow scored in the 58th minute off of free kick as Owasso held off the Hornets for a hard-fought 1-0 victory inside Owasso Stadium.
“We just keep grinding it out,” Treptow said of the Rams’ third one-goal win in their 3-0 start. “We all believe in each other. It’s one man working for 11 is our saying. “
Ahmad Obid set up the game’s lone score on a free ball from about 40 yards out. Midfielder Kolby Bauer was unable to get solid contact with the ball but did deflect it to Treptow, who gathered possession and bounced the ball in the net.
“I just had a feeling when I was in that spot that when I saw Ahmad in the corner, I was going to get the ball and I was going to score,” Treptow said. “So I just stood there and stuck it out. Kolby missed the volley and I just followed up. It felt amazing to finally score.”
Owasso outshot BTW, 12-5, but the Hornets, last season’s Class 5A state finalist who was bumped up to 6A, made life tough as they surrendered few easy scoring chances.
“Credit Booker T. for taking us out of our game,” said Rams coach Josh Bushyhead. “It turned out to be a grind.”
Owasso was without leading goal scorer Jacob Wilson, who missed due to illness. Wilson’s return is day-to-day.
BT Washington 1, Owasso 0 (girls): A goal by the Hornets’ McLain Moss late in the first half proved to be the difference as the Rams (2-1) were dealt their first loss of the season.
BTW outshot Owasso, 9-6, in a physical contest from the start. The Rams had twice as many corner kick opportunities, 6-3, but struggled to strong scoring opportunities on a consistent basis.
Owasso took a couple of headers off of corners in the first half but could not convert as they were held scoreless through the first 40 minutes for the first time this year.
The Hornets (2-0) had the game’s lone goal when Moss found the back of the net on free kick from Marleigh Moss in the 37th minute.
Both Ram teams return to action Thursday when they host Fayetteville, Arkansas.