Owasso’s varsity boys soccer roster has a unique situation going into the 2020 season.
The Rams open the campaign with a whopping 21 seniors, 20 of which will suit up as they kick off their season Tuesday on the road against Bixby. Owasso’s senior-laden lineup will occupy 10 of its 11 starting spots as well.
Head coach Josh Bushyhead said having such a large group of seniors set the tone for the program, both on and off the field.
“Carrying a large roster of seniors definitely has its pros,” said Bushyhead, who will begin his fifth season leading the program. “It’s a lot of experience, a lot of leadership, a high level of training. It just sets a good dynamic for our practices and gives the rest of the program multiple eyes to look at in what to do.”
Three of those seniors will be up top for the Rams with Kolby Bauer and Keith Peterson on the outside and Jacob Wilson in the middle. Bauer, who played for the U20 Tulsa Athletics in the offseason, already has 15 goals and 24 assists in his varsity career. Peterson also played for the Athletics is described as “a dynamic player” by Bushyhead. Wilson, the team’s leading goal scorer a season ago, is a physical, athletic presence.
“Those three are a dangerous front three,” Bushyhead said.
Behind them will be a midfield led by senior and Oral Roberts signee Tate Farley, who has 10 goals and 15 assists in his Ram career. Bushyhead touted fellow senior Shoua Moua as “a mirror-image” in talent with Farley. Moua is a move-in from Minnesota who sat out last season. Ethan Eldridge, who saw some varsity time last year, will step into a starting role at the other midfield spot.
Bushyhead said his midfield might be one of the team’s biggest strengths going into the season.
“In the midfield, we’re as strong as we can be,” he said.
The Ram backline returns three starters, including Stevie Brunner and Hunter Jarreau. Jaden Bhinhar will move back to a defender spot while Ben Swanson will take over at center back, a position he saw some time at last season.
Farley, Moua, Peterson and Trent Lytle have each been elected as team captains.
Owasso will have a couple of significant changes to its schedule this season.
The Rams will change up their district slate with Bartlesville, Enid, Jenks, Muskogee, Ponca City, Sapulpa and Stillwater joining them in 6A-4. Bushyhead said he is glad for the switch from the last two seasons, which had Owasso traveling to the Oklahoma City area.
“We’ll face teams that haven’t seen us and don’t know what to expect from us. From that perspective, I couldn’t have asked for a better district,” he said.
Owasso will also venture down to Alabama for the first time for the Southern Coast Cup during the first week of April. The format allows the Rams the opportunity to see competition from other parts of the country.
“When you see a team from Alabama and a team from Georgia and a team from Tennessee, you get excited,” Bushyhead said. “You want to see how we measure up.”
A season after some up-and-down performances during a 9-7 campaign, Bushyhead believes his team will show their growth and development in their return to the pitch this spring.
“I think we’ll be way more consistent in our performances,” Bushyhead said. “We’re going to be way more dynamic on the attack. We’re still going to be strong defensively.”