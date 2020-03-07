The Owasso girls soccer team delivered a milestone win for head coach Sam Bowers on Friday night.
Thanks to a five-goal second half, the Rams pulled away for a 6-0 rout of Union in their home opener at Owasso Stadium. The victory was the 400th career coaching victory for Bowers, who is in his 21st season with the Rams and 29th overall.
Bowers took to Facebook to thank those who made the achievement possible, and showed his sense of humor in the process.
“…I want to personally thank all my current kids, former players at both Catoosa and Owasso,” Bowers wrote. “The credit all goes to you girls/guys and I can’t tell you how thankful I am for each and every one of you, no matter how mad I made you at times. It has been an honor and pleasure to coach each and every one of you! Thank you!”
After Lauren Hoefer tied the school record with four goals in the season opener against Bixby on Tuesday, the Rams had six different players find the back of the net against the Redskins. Chloe Wilkins, Mia Wright, Gracie Pate, Hoefer, Emily Ackerman and Cassidy Collins each scored in the victory. Abby Davis, Wilkins and Olivia Kucharyski each were credited with an assist.
Sydney Sherman made three saves to preserve the shutout as the Rams outshot Union, 18-2.
In boys’ action, Owasso improved to 2-0 with a 3-2 victory.
Both Ram teams return to action next week with a pair of home games. Owasso will host Booker T. Washington on Tuesday then take on Fayetteville, Arkansas Thursday prior to spring break.