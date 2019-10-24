Lily Shaw’s breakout season earned her top billing in District 6A-3.
The Owasso junior was the team’s top power threat and arm in the circle in a season that ended with a fifth-consecutive district title and a trip to the state championship game. Shaw was named the district player of the year, one of eight Rams named to the All-District team.
Shaw tallied a .434 batting average along with a team-high eight homers, five of which came in six postseason games. She also led Owasso’s pitching staff in wins (11), strikeouts (114), ERA (1.75) and shutouts (seven).
Paige Knight earned co-offensive player of the year honors. The senior shortstop led the Rams in batting average (.455), walks (19), RBI (40) and hits (55).
Junior Avery Tallman, who soaked up virtually as many innings as Shaw in the circle, was named co-pitcher of the year in the district. Tallman allowed just two home runs in 87 1/3 innings and collected four saves with a 2.24 ERA.
Owasso’s Shane Eicher was voted as coach of the year after he guided the Rams to a 26-14 record and a fourth-consecutive state tournament appearance.
Also earning All-District honors were Payton Compton at third base, Teigan Denny and Jaycee Hampton in the outfield and Calee Gregory as a utility player.