Jaycee Hampton felt a little added pressure going into Monday night’s home game.
The Owasso senior right fielder was facing her former teammates in Bartlesville in a nondistrict game. Hampton was a member of the Bruins varsity squads for last three years before she joined the Ram program in the offseason.
“I definitely was more nervous than I would be in other games,” said Hampton, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Owasso’s 12-2 five-inning run rule. “But I guess the nerves made me play better.”
Hampton has shown versatility, playing multiple positions in the field and has occupied the leadoff spot in the Rams batting order.
“I love it here,” she said. “The transition here has been easy.”
Hampton was part of a 12-hit attack for Owasso, which got its offensive groove back after struggling over the past few games. Allene Dennis and Teigan Denny had two hits each as well. Nine different Rams scored in the rout.
“We challenged them,” said Owasso coach Shane Eicher. “We said let’s just start over and get some good contact when we’re hitting. I thought everybody did well. Even when we got out, we were squaring up on balls.”
Emi Norton got the win in the circle. Norton allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings.
Eicher said the key for Norton was her command.
“Emi did a good job,” he said. “We’ve got a good defense. We told her to just let them hit the ball. You can’t defend a walk.”
Aubrey Schroyer closed out the victory with the final inning of work.
Owasso (13-6) returns to district play Tuesday when it hosts Ponca City. The JV contest opens the action at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity at approximately 7.