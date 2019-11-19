Paige Knight waited four years for this moment to finally come.
Owasso’s senior infield softball standout celebrated her signing with the University of Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon on the second floor of the Owasso Athletic Office. Knight was joined by family and friends for the special occasion.
Knight had committed to the Sooners, one of the sport’s premiere programs, the summer before her eighth grade year but could not make the decision official until the recent national signing period.
“It’s finally here,” Knight said. “I have no more worries. Now I’ve just got to work hard.”
Knight also had interest from schools Kansas, Missouri and Mississippi State but never wavered from the Sooners. It’s a decision Knight came to after she begrudgingly took part in an OU camp in the summer of 2015.
“My mom forced me to go to their camp,” Knight recalled with a smile. “I didn’t want to go. She just asked me to keep an open mind. Right when I got there, I fell in love. I said ‘this is it. This is the one.’”
Knight will be the second Owasso softball player to join Patty Gasso’s OU squad in as many seasons. Rylie Boone, one of Knight’s closest friends, is a freshman with the Sooners.
A four-year starter for the Rams, Knight helped Owasso reach the state tournament in all four seasons, capped off by a trip to the championship game last month. Knight garnered All-State honors and was a four-time all-district selection, including twice being chosen as the district’s offensive player of the year.
Knight finished her Owasso career with a .427 batting average, 183 hits, 145 RBI and 119 runs scored.
Rams coach Shane Eicher described Knight as a player who, despite committing at a young age, did not rest on her laurels.
“The big thing with kids committing early is they don’t want to work anymore,” Eicher said. “But that’s not her. She still wants to take cuts in the cage…She’s pretty humble. She still wants to work and wants to get better.”
Knight said the relationships she’s built with teammates and coaches are among her fondest memories as part of the Owasso program.
Outside of a one-season stint pitching, Knight occupied shortstop, third base and first base with the Rams, but is open to playing any position for Gasso.
“Honestly, wherever she puts me, I’m going to work for it,” Knight said.