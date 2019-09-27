Owasso’s largest senior fast pitch class under Shane Eicher went out in style on Thursday night.
Sixteen members of the program were recognized on Senior Night as the Rams overcame a slow start in a 13-4 rout of Sapulpa. The win moved Owasso to 10-1 in District 6A-3 play and clinched a fifth consecutive district championship for the Rams, who also assured themselves a regional host bid next month.
Aaliyah Ahmed, Jaiden Balthrop, Payton Compton, Alexis Crosier, Allene Dennis, Teigan Denny, Macie Ellis, Calee Gregory, Jaycee Hampton, Mel Kelley, Paige Knight, Anslee Leeviraphan, Emi Norton, Chloee Sams, Aubrey Schroyer and Savannah Whitlock.
In an early 3-0 deficit after two walks and two errors in the top of the first inning, Ahmed and Norton delivered key hits as Owasso answered with a five-spot in the bottom half. Ahmed brought home Gregory and Knight with a base-loaded single and Norton belted a two-run homer.
The Rams tacked on three runs each in the third and fourth innings as the lead ballooned to 12-3.
Owasso finished with a 17-hit performance. Knight and Denny paced the Rams as each had three hits at the plate. Hampton, Gregory, Compton and Norton had two hits apiece.
The Rams (20-8) return to action this weekend in the Edmond North Invitational.