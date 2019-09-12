Owasso fast pitch reached a milestone win in a key district contest Thursday night at home.
Avery Tallman scattered five hits and, with the exception of one bizarre play in the field, kept Sand Springs off the scoreboard. Tallman got plenty of offensive help behind her in an 8-3 Ram triumph.
The win helped Owasso strengthen its grip at the top of District 6A-3 with a 6-0 record, ahead of Jenks in second place at 7-1 and Sand Springs, 6-2, in third. Thursday’s victory marked also the Rams 50th consecutive district win, a streak that dates back nearly four years to the day.
Owasso’s last loss came in a 2-0 defeat to Stillwater on Sept. 14, 2015. The Rams won their last six district games that season, followed by a 14-0 mark in 2016 and consecutive unblemished 12-game slates in 2017 and last season.
“It’s a testament to these guys,” said Owasso coach Shane Eicher. “We’ve got so many seniors. A lot of them have played since they were freshmen.”
Thursday’s varsity game was moved up a couple of hours in order to beat the pending rainfall. Owasso, 12-5 overall, looked like it would roll early on with two runs in each of the first two innings for a 4-0 lead. Paige Knight and Payton Compton delivered run-scoring doubles in the first while Knight followed Calee Gregory’s two-out RBI single with one of her own in the second inning.
In the top of the third, the Sandites scored three times on a play where the ball never left the infield.
With the bases loaded and one out, Sabrina Asher grounded into a fielder’s choice that got Sand Springs on the board. Madison Lee, running from second base on the play, sped home safely when Owasso catcher Aaliyah Ahmed could not get a clean handle after the throw bounced near the plate. Believing Lee may not have touched home plate, Ahmed chased after her toward the Sandite dugout. She applied the tag but Lee was ruled safe.
While Ahmed was away from the plate, no other Ram came over to cover home in her place. Asher took advantage as she ran all the way around the bases and scored as the Owasso lead had suddenly been cut to 4-3.
“It was just a lack of focus,” Eicher said. “Everybody else is looking at somebody else to do something. We can’t do that. We were up 4-0 and they scored three runs right there and got some momentum.”
But Tallman and the Ram defense recovered following Asher’s mad dash. Tallman allowed just one base runner and no runs over the final 3 1/3 innings.
“We just focused on getting outs and keeping our heads in the game,” Tallman said. “We weren’t going to let that play determine the outcome of the game.”
Owasso added an insurance run in the fourth when Gregory reached on a one-out infield hit that scored Allene Dennis. Dennis walked in each of her four plate appearances from the No. 8 slot in the batting order.
Knight led the Rams as she went 3-for-4 at the plate. Jaycee Hampton and Gregory each had two hits.
Knight’s final hit was a two-out single in the sixth that ignited a three-run rally. Pinch hitter Chloee Sams capped the inning with a two-RBI infield hit.
“Coming in as a pinch hitter, it’s always a tough job,” Sams said. “They expect you to come in and succeed. I went up there, cleared my mind of everything and just did what I needed to do. Let your swing do the work.”
Owasso looks to extend its district win streak Saturday when it travels to Shawnee for a doubleheader. First pitch for the Rams and Wolves twinbill is scheduled for 1 p.m.