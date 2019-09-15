SHAWNEE – It was bound to end someday. Unfortunately for Owasso’s fast pitch squad, Saturday was that day.
The Rams split a road doubleheader against Shawnee in District 6A-3 play. OHS won the first game 5-4 in 10 innings but dropped the second contest, 4-3. With the loss, Owasso saw its 51-game district winning streak come to an end.
Ironically, Saturday’s loss came four years to the day of the Rams last district defeat.
Both games of the twinbill were entertaining, beginning with the extra innings in the opener.
In game one, Owasso plated four runs in the fifth and took a 4-2 lead after Hampton, Payton Compton, Calee Gregory and Teigan Denny each scored. Shawnee scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game before Gregory reached to lead off the 10th and later scored on Jaycee Hampton’s one-out single for the eventual game-winning hit.
Lily Shaw’s two-run single in the top of the fifth in game two scored two Rams, but Owasso still trailed 4-3 and could not complete the comeback.
With the split, Owasso moved to 13-6 overall and remained in a tie for first place in the district at 7-1, along with Jenks. Shawnee improved to 8-17 overall and 3-5 in the district.
The Rams return to action Monday when they host Bartlesville at 7 p.m. Ponca City comes to Owasso for a district game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.