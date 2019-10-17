SHAWNEE – Recent Owasso fast pitch teams had come out on the short end too many times in similar situations to what it faced on Thursday night.
Lily Shaw had been sharp against a potent Westmoore lineup through the first four innings of the Class 6A first round state tournament game inside the Ballfields at Firelake. The Rams ace had given up only two hits and, with five strikeouts to her credit, seemed to be gaining steam as she protected a 1-0 lead.
But in the top of the fifth, the Jaguars managed a pair of shallow singles to right field sandwiched in between a Ram throwing error and, in a matter of moments, grabbed a 3-1 lead.
“That sucks,” said Shaw after her team put together a memorable 4-3 comeback victory. “I hate those little dinkers. I hate ‘em.”
One bad inning has often been the culprit for championship dreams ending much too soon in this single-elimination format. The Rams were no stranger to heartache as they entered the quarterfinal matchup with five straight first-round exits.
But when Eicher visited the circle with Shaw surrounded by her infield teammates in hopes of helping them regroup, he noticed something different.
“It was weird,” Eicher said. “Just looking at them, we were fine. Nobody was pointing fingers. Nobody was looking like a ghost.”
Maybe the composure was the result of a veteran squad led by 13 seniors. Or maybe they were just bound and determined to rewrite Owasso’s recent miseries at state and claim the program’s first state tournament win since 2011.
Whatever the reason, Owasso got out of the jam trailing by two runs but were not done. In the bottom of the fifth, Teigan Denny ignited the rally with a solid single. Two batters later, Shaw crushed Hannah Harrison’s pitch over the right-center field wall and evened the score at 3-3.
After sitting Westmoore down in order, the Rams quickly got back to the plate in the sixth. Catcher Aaliyah Ahmed drilled a leadoff double and Owasso had firmly grabbed momentum. No. 9-hole hitter Allene Dennis stepped up and delivered the biggest one-out single of the season as she brought home courtesy runner Annslee Leeviraphan for a 4-3 lead.
“She just left it down the middle and I saw it early,” said Dennis, who went 2-for-3 at the plate.
With three outs separating Owasso from a semifinal date with top seed and rival Broken Arrow on Friday, Dennis was not done. Westmoore’s leadoff batter Emylie Rinehart smoked a ball to left. Dennis came sprinting in and made a diving catch, a grab that saved what would have been an extra-base hit.
“Hopefully, the catch,” Dennis said in rating the importance of both plays. “That was more the intensity of the game, right at the end of having to get that out.”
Shaw agreed.
“Allene was my saving grace,” she said. “I saw that ball and I started saying a prayer. (After she caught it), I was jumping up and screaming. I don’t even know what I was doing.”
Whitney Walde temporarily kept the Jaguars hopes alive with a single, but shortstop Paige Knight made a pair of laser throws on ground balls that first baseman Emi Norton corralled for the final two outs of the contest.
“I am so proud of our kids,” Eicher said. “It’s not one, it’s 7 or 8 kids that stepped up. We got key hits. We moved runners over…I’m just so happy for them.”
The elation of tasting success at the state tournament was evident as teammates hugged, screamed and even shed a few tears together on the field.
Owasso (25-13) hopes to continue that feeling now just two wins shy of the program’s second-ever state championship.
“It’s such a surreal thing,” Shaw said. “I’m high on life right now. I feel like I’m in the clouds. Two more. Two more.”