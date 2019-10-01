SAND SPRINGS – Nothing was at stake for Owasso fast pitch in its final district game on Monday night.
The Rams already wrapped up the District 6A-3 crown after a pair of wins last week, so a 2-0 road loss at the hands of Sand Springs did not change their postseason aspirations. But a fourth loss in Owasso’s last five games is a trend Shane Eicher’s team hopes to reverse in time for next week’s regional play.
Owasso (21-12) was limited to four hits and did not reach base in the final three innings against the Sandites. Jaycee Hampton, Calee Gregory, Paige Knight and Teigan Denny accounted for Owasso’s four hits, all singles. Hampton and Denny were stranded at third, which ended the Rams best scoring threats in the first and third innings.
Madison Lee gave Sand Springs (18-10) a 1-0 lead in the first when she led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, McKenna Skaggs led off with a double and scored on Reagan Rector’s single.
Lily Shaw took the loss in the circle.
The Rams return to action Saturday when they host Lone Grove and Stillwater, beginning at noon, in the regular season finale. Class 6A regional pairings are expected to be announced Wednesday.