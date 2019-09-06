TULSA – Playing for the first time in nine days, Owasso softball showed some rust on Thursday evening.
The Rams, who had their entire St. Louis tournament washed away, took the field for the first time since Aug. 27 when they traveled to Union for a non-district contest. The Redskin bats struck early and often as they dealt OHS a 16-10 defeat.
Union collected 15 hits and 16 runs, both season highs for a Ram opponent, including a seven-run fifth that put the Redskins ahead 14-6.
Payton Compton, Lily Shaw and Paige Knight each went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Owasso attack.
The Rams, 10-5 overall, return to district action Tuesday when they travel to Muskogee. Owasso then hosts Sand Springs Sept. 12. The Sandites, at 5-1 in District 6A-3 play, are just one game back first-place OHS.