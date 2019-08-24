MOORE – Owasso fast pitch split its four contests in the Southmoore Festival over the weekend.
The Rams knocked off Yukon and Westmoore, but fell to Moore and Choctaw.
Here is a recap of the four games:
Friday, Aug. 23
Owasso 3, Yukon 0: Lily Shaw held the Millers to one hit and struck out seven in the circle. The Rams scored all three of their runs in the third on a Paige Knight RBI single and two-out, two-run hit from Aaliyah Ahmed.
Moore 5, Owasso 0: Three first-inning errors dug the Rams into an early three-run deficit, which they were unable to overcome. Owasso was limited to two hits, both of which came off the bat of Teigan Denny.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Owasso 6, Westmoore 3: Seven straight Rams reached base in a four-run second and Owasso held on for the win from there. Jaycee Hampton and Calee Gregory each had two hits to lead the Ram attack. Emilee Norton got the victory.
Choctaw 5, Owasso 2: Two of Owasso’s first three batters, Hampton and Knight, reached base and scored in the first inning but the Ram offense went silent as they mustered just three hits over the final four innings.
Now 9-4 on the season, Owasso returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Jenks in District 6A-3 play.