BROKEN ARROW – Owasso fast pitch had a rather eventful conclusion to the Broken Arrow Tournament Saturday.
In their final three games, the Rams posted an impressive shutout of one of the best teams in the state a season ago, then scored all nine of their runs with two outs in their final at-bat and finished the weekend off with another extra-inning battle against their rival in the championship game.
When the dust had settled from the oppressive heat that beat down on Arrowhead Park, OHS came away with a second place finish after winning four of its six games.
“I wish we could have beaten Broken Arrow (in the championship game),” said Owasso coach Shane Eicher. “But I’m proud of our girls. They battled and showed that they’re capable of playing with anybody.”
In the title game, Broken Arrow led just one time against the Rams. But it came when Kyleigh Lamont smacked a one-out single to right that gave the Tigers a comeback 6-5 decision after they scored twice in an international tiebreaker in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Owasso led three different times, the last coming in the top of the sixth when Allene Dennis scored on Jaycee Hampton’s sacrifice fly.
The Rams claimed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Payton Compton’s two-run homer to left center and retook the a 3-2 advantage in the third when Aaliyah Ahmed reached on a two-out fielding error, which scored Paige Knight from second base.
Broken Arrow tied the game at 4-4 in the fourth on a two-out hit. After loading the bases again, the Tigers chased Ram starter Emilee Norton from the circle. Avery Tallman came on to end the threat, but was charged with the loss as she pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Owasso 9, Mannford 0: The Rams mustered just three hits in the first six innings as they were mired in a scoreless tie before 11 consecutive batters reached base on nine hits with two outs in the seventh.
Tallman got the win in the circle.
Teigan Denny and Knight had two hits each. Compton scored twice.
Owasso 3, Edmond Deer Creek 0: Knight went deep twice and drove in all three runs and Lily Shaw continued her early-season pitching terror as the Rams blanked the Antlers.
Knight was 2-for-2 at the plate and walked in her third appearance. The senior’s first bomb was a two-run shot in the first inning that gave Owasso the early advantage. Knight added a solo shot when she led off the third to cap the scoring.
Hampton had two hits and scored on Knight’s first inning blast.
Shaw was masterful as she racked up seven strikeouts against a potent Deer Creek offense, which advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals a season ago. The Ram senior scattered three hits and did not walk a batter in the complete-game gem.