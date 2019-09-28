EDMOND – Owasso fast pitch mustered just one win in four games at the Edmond North Tournament over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Rams thrashed Midwest City, 12-0, but fell to Westmoore, 10-2. A day earlier, Owasso fell to both Yukon, 3-2, and the host Huskies, 9-2.
Here is a recap of the action.
Owasso 12, Midwest City 0: Payton Compton went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored and Paige Knight drove in three and scored three times in the easy win. The Rams scored six times in the first inning, a rally bookended by triples from Calee Gregory and Teigan Denny.
Emi Norton got the win in the circle.
Westmoore 10, Owasso 2: The Jaguars broke open the game with eight runs in the final three innings. Owasso was limited to three hits over the first four innings. Single runs in the fourth and fifth accounted for the offensive production. Avery Tallman was tagged with the loss.
Yukon 3, Owasso 2: Hannah Hurtz scored twice, including the eventual game-winner in the sixth inning as Yukon topped the Rams.
Allene Dennis walked and scored on Knight’s sacrifice fly in the third. Lily Shaw’s solo homer in bottom of the sixth accounted for Owasso’s other tally.
Shaw took the loss in the circle.
Edmond North 9, Owasso 2: The Huskies plated three runs in the first and six more in the third as they rolled past the Rams.
Both Owasso runs came in the third as Jaycee Hampton reached on a single and scored on Knight’s two-out double. Shaw plated Knight when she followed with a single.
The Rams (21-11) travel to Sand Springs Monday for a makeup district game. Owasso is scheduled to conclude the regular season on Oct. 5 when it hosts Lone Grove and Stillwater, beginning at noon. Regional pairings are scheduled to be announced Wednesday.