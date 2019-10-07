Owasso softball would be the betting favorite to continue its string of fast pitch state tournament appearances when regional action begins Tuesday.
The Rams will host a three-team field beginning at 10 a.m. Owasso (21-13) earned the right to host after it won the District 6A-3 crown, its fifth-straight district championship. Shane Eicher’s program has been a state tournament regular with appearances the last three seasons and four in the past five years.
Muskogee and Stillwater are the two teams standing in Owasso’s way of another bus trip to Shawnee. The Roughers and Pioneers enter regional play with a combined record of 18-31.
While another regional championship in front of its home fans may seem like a formality, the Rams enter the postseason on a bit of a sour note. Owasso dropped four of its last five regular season games. The OHS offense seemed to be the biggest culprit as it produced just five total runs in the four losses, a contrast to its .366 team batting average throughout the season.
“We weren’t having good approaches at the plate,” Eicher said. “If the ball went outside, we didn’t go the other way. We’ve shown that we’re capable. We just have to play a complete game.”
Muskogee and Stillwater open regional play on Tuesday morning with the loser facing the Rams at noon. Owasso will then take on the Muskogee-Stillwater winner at 2 p.m. in the double-elimination format. Wednesday’s action will begin at noon.
Another key to an extended postseason run for Owasso will be pitching. Juniors Lily Shaw and Avery Tallman are the first two options in the circle, as expected going into the season. Shaw, however, had been limited during the regular season with arm soreness. Shaw, who Eicher deemed as healthy and ready to go, led the staff with 72 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. Tallman logged a team-high 79 2/3 innings to go with a 9-6 record with three saves and a 2.46 ERA.
Owasso and Stillwater have not squared off this season. The Rams have three wins in as many tries against Muskogee.
While the Rams recent skid does cause some reason for concern, Eicher said he believes his team will be able to find another gear in the postseason.
“I truly think once it is go-time, I think they’ll be ready,” he said.
The other 6A regional hosts along with Owasso are Broken Arrow, Edmond Deer Creek, Mustang, Sand Springs, Southmoore, Union and Westmoore. The eight regional winners advance to the state tournament Oct. 17-19 in Shawnee.