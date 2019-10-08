Arm soreness kept Owasso’s Lily Shaw from the regular season she had hoped for in fast pitch.
Now rested and healthy, the Ram junior appeared to be back to herself Tuesday as Shaw helped Owasso sweep Muskogee and Stillwater in Class 6A regional play at home. OHS (23-13) needs just one win over the Pioneers on Wednesday to claim its fourth consecutive state appearance.
Shaw got both wins in the circle as she allowed three hits and struck out 11 batters in seven combined innings in the circle. Shaw also blasted a pair of two-run home runs as Owasso routed Muskogee, 12-0, in a four-inning run-rule, and thumped Stillwater, 9-0.
“Before the game, I was ready and I was in my zone,” Shaw said. “I had tunnel vision. I was ready to get these two games done. I was hyped up and I wanted to do well.”
The Pioneers (10-16) defeated Muskogee, 12-1, in the first game of the day. Owasso and Stillwater will meet at noon in the championship round. A Stillwater win would force a second title game immediately following.
Against Stillwater, the Rams broke the contest open with five runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth. Owasso’s 13-hit attack was a welcome sight after its late-season struggles at the plate.
“All of us seniors, we know it’s our last time out here,” said senior right fielder Jaycee Hampton, who went 3-for-4, including a two-run double in the third and an RBI single in the fourth. “We’re really pushing to play hard together one last time.”
Emi Norton went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Both Ram rallies began when runners reached on Stillwater fielding errors. In the third, Calee Gregory’s sacrifice fly, an Aaliyah Ahmed ground-rule double and Norton’s infield single each plated runs. In the fourth, Gregory belted a two-RBI triple down the left field line.
“I think we have some best bats in the area,” Hampton said.
Shaw tallied eight strikeouts and allowed one hit in four innings of work. Avery Tallman threw the final three innings.
Shaw said the Rams came out motivated after a team meeting leading up to the postseason.
“We weren’t playing like a team,” Shaw said. “So we talked about being positive and pulling positive things out of every at-bat and every pitch.”
Owasso 12, Muskogee 0 (5 inn.): The Rams belted out a seven-run second and five runs in the fourth as they eliminated the Roughers from the regional tournament.
Hampton and Norton each went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead a 14-hit attack for Owasso. Shaw belted a pair of two-run homers in three plate appearances. Teigan Denny went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Shaw also got the win in the circle. The junior gave up two hits and struck out five in three innings of work. Tallman tossed the final two innings in the run-rule victory.