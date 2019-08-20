PONCA CITY – Owasso fast pitch again opened district play with a resounding victory on Monday night.
Avery Tallman tossed a two-hit shutout and the Ram offense busted out for nine runs in the third inning and rolled to a 12-0 five-inning run rule after a long trek out to Ponca City for their first game of District 6A-3 play.
Calee Gregory, Paige Knight, Payton Compton and Chloe Sams each scored twice as Owasso sent 13 batters to the plate in the third-inning outburst. Teigan Denny’s two-RBI double and Knight’s two-run homer highlighted the frame.
Jaycee Hampton also went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored as the Rams collected 14 hits.
In the circle, Tallman struck out six and did not allow a walk.
Owasso improved to 5-2 overall on the season. The Rams return to action Tuesday when they host Muskogee at 7 p.m., then travel to Sapulpa on Thursday.