Owasso opened its fast pitch season Friday by winning two of its first three games in the Broken Arrow Tournament.
The Rams topped Southmoore and Coweta before falling to Fort Gibson in their final contest. OHS concludes pool play Saturday against Edmond Deer Creek at 9 a.m. and Mannford at 12:30 p.m. Owasso then will have one bracket game later in the afternoon.
Here is a recap of Friday’s action.
Owasso 3, Southmoore 0: Lily Shaw surrendered just three hits and tallied five strikeouts as the Rams opened the season with an impressive shutout over the traditional power Sabercats.
The Rams scored single runs in the first, third and fourth innings for the victory.
Paige Knight gave Owasso the early lead with a two-out single before she scored on Shaw’s double. In the third, Jacee Hampton led off with a single and came across as Knight reached on a fielder’s choice. Teigan Denny’s two-out single in the fourth plated Emilee Norton, who led off with a base hit.
Owasso 5, Coweta 1: Avery Tallman retired the final 16 batters she faced and allowed two hits total as the Rams claimed their second win on the day.
After allowing the first Tiger batter of the game to reach base and score, Tallman did not allow over the final 5 1/3 innings pitched. She struck out four and did not walk a batter to claim her first victory of the season.
Trailing 1-0 going into the second, five consecutive Owasso batters reached and scored. Chloe Sams began the rally with a one-out double. Sarah Campbell, Allene Dennis, Denny and Hampton each singled and came around to score. Denny and Paige Knight came up with two-run hits in the inning.
Campbell had two hits and Knight reached in all three plate appearances to pace the Ram offense.
Fort Gibson 2, Owasso 1: The Tigers got solo home run in the fifth that proved to be the game-winner.
Owasso collected just two hits in the contest. The Rams lone tally came in the first inning when Callee Gregory drew a walk with one out. Campbell, her courtesy runner, scored on Payton Compton’s two-out single.