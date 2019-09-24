JENKS – Owasso took a big step toward another district championship in fast pitch on Monday night.
The Rams scored 11 runs over the final two innings and pulled away for a key 13-2 road victory over Jenks.
With the victory, Owasso improved to 9-1 in District 6A-3 play and 19-8 overall. The Rams took a one-game lead over Jenks (17-8, 8-2) for first place in the district and hold tiebreaker after they completed a regular season sweep of the Trojans. Owasso can clinch the district crown with a win on Tuesday when it travels to Sand Springs.
Tied at 2-2 going into the sixth, the Rams scored all six of their runs with two outs. Nine-hole hitter Teigan Denny ignited the rally when she reached on an error. Jaycee Hampton, Calee Gregory, Paige Knight, Lily Shaw and Payton Compton all reached and scored. Denny began the five-run seventh with a leadoff walk and later scored. Shaw delivered the key hit with a grand slam that put OHS ahead 13-2.
Shaw, who had not pitched in a few weeks due to soreness, got the win in the circle. She allowed solo homers in the second and third innings, but those were the only two hits Jenks got off the Ram junior.