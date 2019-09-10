MUSKOGEE – Owasso fast pitch was endanger of ending a remarkable streak on Tuesday night.
After surrendering a pair of three-run rallies, the Rams found themselves trailing Muskogee 6-2 going into the fifth inning of their District 6A-3 contest. Owasso carried a 48-game winning streak in district play into the contest, a run that began four years ago this week.
The streak remained intact as OHS scored two runs in each of the next two innings to tie the game on the Roughers’ home field. Paige Knight, who finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, singled to lead off the seventh. Lily Shaw followed with a single and catcher Aaliyah Ahmed delivered a crucial one-out hit that scored Knight with the go-ahead run.
Owasso faced the minimum in the bottom of the seventh as Muskogee hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game and a 7-6 Ram triumph. With the win, OHS improved to 5-0 in district play and 11-5 overall.
Avery Tallman got the win in relief. Tallman entered in the fourth inning in place of starter Emi Norton.
OHS grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first, before Muskogee (4-8, 4-6) responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the first. Jordan Simmons connected for a two-run double in the Roughers’ three-run fourth as host Muskogee took a four-run cushion.
Owasso returns to action Thursday when it hosts Sand Springs in a key district contest. The Sandites (14-7, 6-1) are tied with Jenks in second place in the standings, just one game behind the Rams in the loss column.